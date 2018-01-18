Trump Cuts UNRWA Funding; #TimesUp for Aziz Ansari?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about the latest developments in the police murder of University student Jamarion Robinson in East Point, Georgia. Jamarion Robinson was shot 76 times by US Marshalls in 2016, and his mother has now filed a lawsuit in the wrongful and unexplained killing of her son.

In the second segment the show is joined by Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to talk about the Trump Administration's funding cuts to UNRWA, the human rights abuses by the US and Israel against the Palestinian people, and the current state of politics in Egypt and what to expect from the March 2018 Presidential elections.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Professor Danny Shaw to talk about Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, the violent approach Duterte has taken towards cracking down on the drug epidemic, Duterte's own complicity in the drug trade, and how global leaders like Donald Trump and Duterte rely on militarism to enforce their policies onto poor populations.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and advocate to talk about the #MeToo movement in relation to Aziz Ansari, NBC's 'straight-washing' in their new show 'Rise', and the criminal sexual misconduct trial of Larry Nassar, ex-USA Gymnastics doctor. The group also talks about the dangers of being a woman or an elder on public transportation and Dane Figueroa Edidi's new piece "Solace: A Novella."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com