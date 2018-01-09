Oprah for President? Trump to End El Salvadorian Protective Status

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Dixon, Host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show" to talk about the Golden Globes Award ceremony, if Oprah will run for President in 2020, and the normalization and commodification of political protests. The group also talks about Donald Trump's continued effort to build a border wall, if Democrats will or should negotiate with Trump on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, if there will be a government shut down, and Israel's decision to issue an international ban against groups promoting BDS.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to talk about current calls for a new election in Honduras, the Trump administration's decision to revoke Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Salvadorans, why TPS has not been revoked for Hondurans and the political, social and economic trends sweeping Central and Latin America.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Working Families Party Senior Adviser Valerie Ervin to talk about the 2018 Golden Globes Awards, the chances of Oprah running for President, and if Oprah is the type of candidate Democrats need in this political moment. The group also talks about Randy 'Iron Stache' Bryce's chances at beating Speaker Paul Ryan for Congress, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser aggressively working against a new Public Financing Campaign bill, and the possibilities of a government shut down.

In the final segment, the show talks about the dismissal of the Federal Lawsuit against Cliven Bundy and the Bundy Ranch, the new cover of The New Yorker featuring Michael Bennet, Colin Kaepernick, and Martin Luther King Jr., and what to expect from Donald Trump's visit with Senator Bob Corker in Tennessee.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com