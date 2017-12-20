The Future of South Africa and Palestine Youth Under Occupation

Palestine under apartheid and Trump, the ANC picks a new leader, GOP Passes tax bill, and how football and racism go hand in hand.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Issa Amro, a Palestinian activist and the coordinator and co-founder of the grassroots group Youth Against Settlements, to talk about the conditions of life in Palestine under Israeli occupation, the efforts to organize Palestinian resistance efforts, the impact on Palestinian youth growing up under Israeli military control, and the shifting alliances between the US and Arab Palestinian neighbors.

In a special third segment, the show is joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of the Friends of the Congo, to talk about South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa being chosen as the new part chief of the African National Congress, setting him up to be the next President of South Africa. The group talks about what this means for politics within South Africa, the regional implications of Jacob Zuma leaving his Presidency and the life and legacy of Steve Biko one day after what would have been his 71st birthday.

In the fourth segment Sean Blackmon and Eugene Puryear talk about the House of Representatives passing the GOP tax cut bill if the tax bill will be praised as a win for the Trump administration, and the arrest of activists and protesters fighting for immigration reform and a 'clean DREAM Act'.

In the last segments of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Chuck Modiano, a journalist with the New York Daily News to talk about Alabama football coach Nick Saban's decision to not weigh in against Roy Moore in last week's special Senate election, the NFL's continued inability to do the right thing, and the firing of Charlottesville, Virginia resigning after the continued fallout of last August's protests.

