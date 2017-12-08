How the GOP Will Rob the Poor; Walter Scott's Surprising Sentence

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University, Host of Economic Update on Radio and TV to talk about the GOP efforts to pass a new tax bill, the ways the tax bill exasperates current economic conditions for 90 percent of Americans, the fallacy that an economic recovery is taking place in the US, and the wide range of lies politicians have told about what the new tax structure would mean for the overall economy. The group also talks about how the stock market can be manipulated and rigged for the 1%-ers, the speculative bubble growing around bitcoin, and the ways non capitalism professors and journalists are silenced by employers, big businesses, and wealthy elites.

In a special third segment we're joined by Felonious Munk, Calvin Evans, Angela Alise, Mackenzie Chin, Odinaka Ezeokoli who star The Second City's "Nothing To Lose (But Our Chains)" at Woolly Mammoth Theater. That show is currently running and must close December 31st The group talks about the evolution of the piece, the role of art within activism, the need to center stories around women's voices, and the need to counter long standing racist tropes around blacks in America. The group also talks about the sentence of police officer Michael Slager in the murder of Walter Scott, Senator Al Franken's resignation from the US Senate, and the need to move past the art of those who have crossed the bounds of decency.

In the last segments of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jeremy Mohler, Communications Specialist, In the Public Interest and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber talk about Trump's Infrastructure proposal, the fallacy of Private-Public partnerships, the moral failings of private prisons, and how Republicans will work to distract low income residents as they funnel money to America's wealthiest citizens.

