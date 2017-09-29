Register
    By Any Means Necessary

    Artist, Athletes and Political Movements; Puerto Rican Independence

    By Any Means Necessary
    Sean Blackmon, Eugene Puryear
    Trump's tax cuts are not for you; Puerto Rico's colonial relationship with America; and the role of artist in movements.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Alexis Goldstein, Co-Host of the podcast Humorless Queers and Courtney Richardson, Esq., LL.M Founder of The Ivy Investor, which focuses on pertinent investment and legal commentary, to talk about Donald Trump's speech in Indiana on tax reform, what the Trump tax plan would mean for the American worker, the ways the tax plan would eliminate even more taxes on the wealthiest Americans, and the electoral ramifications of the new plan. The group also talks about the Trump administration's proposed tax policy that is blatantly favorable for cabinet members, the procedural process for the GOP to pass tax reform, and the nuances and intricacies of the US tax code.

    In the third segment Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan, President of the National Lawyers Guild joins the show to talk about the US government's response to the environmental disaster in Puerto Rico, the ways in which the US imposes its colonial rule over Puerto Rico, the need to achieve debt relief for Puerto Ricans from Wall Street bankers, why the outdated Jones Act still exists, why Puerto Rico needs independence not US statehood, and the dismal outlook for relief under Donald Trump.

    Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by musician Anthony E. Nelson Jr., who recently released "Swift to Hear, Slow to Speak," and Erin Shields, organizer extraordinaire with BYP-100, to talk about the role of artists and athletes in political and social movements, Chance the Rapper donating large money to Chicago schools, whether or not artists have lost their political courage, and why it is so jarring when athletes and artists do raise their voice to social injustice. The group also take calls that touch on James Comey's recent convocation speech at Howard University, the role of spiritual music in uplifting movements, and the importance of net neutrality. Check out Anthony E Nelson Jr's music at http://www.anthonyenelsonjrjazz.com.

    Today's talking points touch on the detention of pregnant womyn by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the Trump team's tax plan, and murderer Betsy Shelby being hired by the Rogers County Oklahoma Sheriff's department.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Tax Plan, Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick, Donald Trump, Puerto Rico
