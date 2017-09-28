Theocrat Wins Alabama Senatorial Primary; Korean or US Aggression?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Cara McClure, activist, business owner, and founder of the Black Lives Matter Birmingham chapter and Jesse Smith, a 2016 Democratic candidate for the US House to represent the 3rd Congressional District of Alabama and a US Army Veteran, to talk about former judge Roy Moore easily winning the Senate Republican primary in Alabama, Trump's embarrassing and regressive stump speech ahead of the election in the state, and the ways gerrymandering has been used to favor Republicans across the Alabama. The group also talks about local efforts to push progressive politics in Southern states in the age of Trump, the one way relationship between activists and politicians, efforts to end money bail, the falsehood that only young white males supported Bernie Sander's campaign and the obstacles facing progressive movements in the South.

In the third segment Will Griffin, national board of directors of Veterans For Peace and the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space to talk about the war-mongering of US newspapers, the demonization of North Korea by the Trump administration, US control over the South Korean military, what to expect from South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the hypocrisy of US support of Saudi Arabia.

Later in the show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Aaron Goggans, organizer with Black Lives Matter DC, to talk about Democrats timidness to embrace a progressive foreign policy, the exploitation of NFL football players, the importance of athlete protests on young people, the intersection between politics and sports, the sustained protests in St. Louis, the long legacy of the Democratic Party's racist policies, what socialist movements are fighting for and Morgan Freeman's decision to join the Committee to Investigate Russia.

Today's talking points touch on Judge Roy Moore winning the Republican Senatorial Primary, Puerto Rico's inability to receive foreign aid, and the overwhelmingly favorable DACA program.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com