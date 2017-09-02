Hurricane Harvey Compounds Issues of Poverty and Mental Health

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Isabel Roth, Doctoral Candidate in Public Health living in Houston and Founder of the Houston chapter of Students for a National Health Program, to talk about the damage done by Hurricane Harvey in and around Houston, Texas. The pair talk about the ways in which the flooding has compounded long time problems in the city such as poverty, homelessness, and mental health care, how natural disasters are happening now with more frequency than people are prepared for and how individuals across the country can be supportive in the efforts to help flood victims.

In a special third segment Eugene Puryear is joined by Sean Blackmon, Organizer with Stop DC Police Terror Project and Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead to talk about a Georgia Police officer "joking" that 'police only kill black people', a neo-Nazi police chief in Oklahoma, the normalizing of white supremacy within police departments, and St. Louis citizens awaiting the verdict in the police killing of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Today's talking points include Donald Trump's attempts to help the Affordable Care Act fail, the resignation of "Blue Lives Matter" Police officer David Clarke, and the possibility of California becoming a sanctuary state.

