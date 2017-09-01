Should the Left "Resist" Trump or Neo-Liberalism?

Anti-Trump Sentiment Officiates from Bipartisan Neo-Liberalism in US; What is the role of art in spurring political and social change?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ajamu Baraka, the National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace and Contributor to the Black Agenda Report, to talk about the Trump and why they were able to rise to Power, the need to not overly focus on the Trump as the center of resistance, and the interconnected neo-liberal policies of Democrats and Republicans. The pair also talks about the Federal 1033 program, which transfers military weapons to the US police forces, the need to link domestic and international movements, the role of the Green Party in 2018 and 2020 elections, and Trump's war escalation in Afghanistan.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Strother Gaines, Artistic Director, with TBD Immersive to talk about the role of art to create political and social change, the ways in which art can be interactive and immersive, and the ways in which art Can be used to spur the creative change and a re-envisioning of society. TBD Immersive's upcoming interactive Cabaret called "DC: In Cabaret We Trust" which runs from September 9th-September 29th at the Blind.

Today's talking points on the Trump's shallow and vague tax plan, the Nazi police chief of Colbert, Oklahoma, and more from SE Texas and the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

