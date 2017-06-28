Congress and Supreme Court Target Most Vulnerable Americans

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Jr. Associate Professor of Bible, Union Presbyterian Seminary to talk about the GOP Health Care bill, overall politics in the US over health care, how healthcare could unite progressives and the possibilities of a Single Payer health bill in America.

In a special second segment, Vice President, Law and the Courts at Rewire.news to talk about the upcoming Supreme Court docket, the ideological makeup of the court now that Neil Gorsuch has been seated, and how upcoming rulings will affect your life.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Marcel Cartier, Sputnik News Political Analyst to talk about a supply-and-confidence deal between Conservatives and the DUP in the UK, the potential of Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister, and police brutality in England.

Today's talking points touch on the upcoming Supreme Court cases and the GOP's health care bill.

