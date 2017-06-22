Do Black Lives Matter to Any US Political Party?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Khalid Kamau, City Council member of South Fulton, GA to talk about the special election losses by Democrats in Georgia and South Carolina. The pair also talk about the need for Democrats to develop a winning strategy in the South, the importance of mobilizing core base voters, and the role unions can play in pushing progressive politics in America.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Sean Blackmon, Stop Police Terror Project DC, and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst, to talk about the murder of Philando Castile, the failure of body cameras to stop police terror, and whether or not any political party will speak up for black lives.

Today's talking points touch on a watered down version of the Sandra Bland Act Passes, warm weather grounds planes in Arizona, the Democratic losses in two special elections, and the prospects of Trump advancing his policy agenda.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com