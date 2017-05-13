Sessions Calls for Mandatory Minimums; What is a Special Prosecutor?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dennis Kucinich, former Congressmember and Presidental candidate, and Mara Verheyden Hilliard, Executive Director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund to talk about the ongoing fallout from Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, the obstacles to establishing a Special Investigator to look into "Trump-Russia" ties, and the new laws in Oklahoma and South Dakota restricting protest.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jeffrey Carr Cybersecurity consultant; author, “Inside Cyber Warfare” and Founder, Suits and Spooks, to talk about Donald Trump's Cyber Security Executive Order, the implications of the new directive and whether or not we need another report on cyber security or more direct action online.

Today's talking points touch on the Jeff Sessions speech calling for mandatory minimum sentences, measles outbreak in Minnesota, and the latest environmental inactions that could lead to the extinction of thousands of species.

