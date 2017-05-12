Liberals Defend Comey Despite Ferguson Effect and Dark History of FBI

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, Executive Director, Defending Rights and Dissent and, Member of Progressive Army and the host of the Discourse Podcast to talk about the liberal outrage toward's the dismissal of FBI head James Comey, the horrific history of the FBI, the failure of Democrats to get in touch with the masses, the recent restrictions on protesting across the United States, and Liberal's odd homophobic jokes in an effort to put down Trump. The group also talks about the ongoing debate over freedom of speech issues on US college and university campuses.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and creator of The Best Democracy Money Can Buy: A Tale of Billionaires and Ballot Bandits, based on his New York Times bestselling books to talk about Donald Trump's appointment of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, Vice President Mike Pence will serve as chair and Kobach will serve as vice chair.

Today's talking points touch on the dismissal of James Comey, the failure of the Trump administration to roll back the 'methane rule' and the trial of Betty Shelby begins in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

