GOP Pass AHCA; Trump Signs Religious Liberty Executive Order

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Grant Ferowich, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the Republican's passage of the American Health Care Act, if the bill will be able to pass the Senate, and what if any ramifications this vote will have on the 2018 election cycle.

In a special second segment Eugene Puryear is joined by Rev. Osagyefo Sekou, co-founder of Reverend Sekou & The Holy Ghosts, to talk about their new album “In Times Like These”, the importance of music in movement work, and what exactly neo-liberalism is.

Later in the second segment Dr. Philip Stinson, Associate Professor, Criminal Justice Program at Bowling Green State University joins the show to talk about the police murder of Jordan Edwards, the guilty plea of Michael Slager in the murder of Walter Scott, the non federal charges in the police killing of Alton Sterling, and the differences between types of charges at local, state, and federal levels.

In the third segment Jessica Mason Pieklo, Vice President, Law and the Courts at Rewire.news to talk about Donald Trump's signing of an executive order aimed at religious liberty and what will this easing of religious restrictions mean for the separation of state and church.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!