GOP's Near Loss in Kansas; Refugee and War Trauma Goes Unacknowledged

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer, organizer and the host of "The Way with Anoa" and Dana Beyer, Executive Director, Gender Rights Maryland, and weekly columnist at the Huffington Post to talk about the first of several Congressional special elections, whether or not Donald Trump will help or hurt 2018 GOP Congressional candidates, and if the 90 million Americans who did not vote in 2016 will be propelled to speak up.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. Allen Dyer, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, George Washington University, to talk about the ethics behind psychiatrists analyzing Donald Trump from afar, the need to talk about trauma among war victims and refugees, and the intersection between mental health and the US prison system.

Today's talking points touch on Betsy DeVos's roll back of student debt protections, the resignation of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, and the efforts to pass The Sandra Bland Act in Texas.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!