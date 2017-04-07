Does Trump Have a Plan for the Middle East?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Mitchell Plitnick, Political Analyst and the former Vice President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, to talk about whether or not the Trump administration will increase US military presence in Syria, the ongoing Yemen Crisis at the hands of the Saudis. The pair also talk about Iran and it's effort to increase its power within the Middle East, the stirring political situation in Bahrain, the Egyptian and Jordanian leaders visit to the US, and the need for the United States to better understand realpolitik and tribal relationships through the Arab world.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jeff Morley, journalist with Alternet, to talk about Steve Bannon's removal from the National Security Council, the outstanding questions around incidental intelligence collection, and the internal divides within the Republican Party following the failure of the AHCA.

Today's talking points touch on the GOP's usage of the 'nuclear option' to advance Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, ICE raids in Virginia and Maryland, the left's hypocrisy towards Congressman Devin Nunes, and Taser invests heavily in police body cameras.

