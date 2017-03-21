Congress Questions FBI and NSA Over Alleged Russia-Trump Connections

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by John Kiriakou, a former CIA analyst and associate fellow with the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the House Intelligence Committee hearing with FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers. The pair talk about what the hearings reveled, whether or not this was just political theater, and if the NSA has found a legal loophole to spy on US citizens.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead to talk about the recent findings in the on going lawsuit against police officer Darren Wilson by the family of Michael Brown. The pair also talk about the ways in which police control narratives around crimes and the financial windfalls many officers receive after shooting an unarmed citizen.

Today's talking points touch on efforts by the House Intelligence Committee's questioning of James Comey and Mike Rogers and the first day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

