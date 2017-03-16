Trump Tax Surprise? Is AHCA Dead on Arrival?

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers of Popular Resistance talks about the lack of media and political support for Single Payer Healthcare despite over 80% of Democrats and 40% of Republican voters being in favor. The pair also talk about the possibilities of the GOP's American Healthcare Act passing and whether or not America will learn from the rest of the world in providing cost effective healthcare to its citizens.
Today's talking points touch on President Trump's trip to Detroit to announce the rollback of Federal Fuel Economy standards and the severe shortage of children's cancer medications inside of areas controlled by the Syrian government.
