Trump Tax Surprise? Is AHCA Dead on Arrival?

© AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI White House Claims CBO Healthcare Coverage Estimates 'Consistently Wrong'

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, host of "News Views with Garland Nixon" on WPFW 89.3 FM in Washington DC to talk about MSNBC's Rachel Maddow's over-hyped release of 2 pages of Donald Trump's 2005 tax return and the journalistic malpractice committed by attempting to link the story to Russian interference. The pair also talk about the lack of political representation of the poor and marginalized by either of the two major US political parties.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers of Popular Resistance talks about the lack of media and political support for Single Payer Healthcare despite over 80% of Democrats and 40% of Republican voters being in favor. The pair also talk about the possibilities of the GOP's American Healthcare Act passing and whether or not America will learn from the rest of the world in providing cost effective healthcare to its citizens.

Today's talking points touch on President Trump's trip to Detroit to announce the rollback of Federal Fuel Economy standards and the severe shortage of children's cancer medications inside of areas controlled by the Syrian government.

