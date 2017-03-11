Veterans Chain Themselves to Bank in Dakota Access Pipeline Protest

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by US veterans group 'Veterans Stand' to talk about their direct action in Washington DC against Dakota Access Pipeline financier Sun Trust Bank. The group also talks about why they rallied in support of the Water Protectors at Standing Rock and the ways in which they will continue to resist the efforts by the Trump administration to build oil pipelines across the United States.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, the new law in Israel that bans those who support boycott, divestment and sanctions against the country, the week in healthcare and Wikileaks 'Vault 7' revelations.

In a special third part Dr. Robert Epstein, an American psychologist, professor, author and journalist talks about the strange ways in which tech companies and the US intelligence community work together despite an adversarial posture they have toward one another.

