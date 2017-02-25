Sessions to Bring Back Private Prisons; Democrats Vote for DNC Chair

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by China Dickerson, Executive Director of DC Young Democrats and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Donald Trump and Steve Bannon's speeches at the Conservative Political Action Conference, whether or not Democrats will primary candidates who work with Donald Trump, and who will win the DNC chairmanship race.

In a special third segment By Any Means Necessary is joined by John Kiriakou, a former CIA analyst and associate fellow with the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about CIA torturer Gina Haspel going unpunished by Trump's Department of Justice, recent leaks by the Intelligence Community going unverified by the US media, and whether or not the FBI bureau in New York led the efforts to take down Hillary Clinton.

Today's talking points touch on the hate crime killing of Indian-American Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Kansas, continued oil spills through fracking, and the decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to contract with private prison companies.

