2017 UNESCO World Radio Day; Have the Dems Gone to the Left or Right?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" guest host Bob Schlehuber is joined by Anoa Changa, host of "The Way with Anoa", Kymone Freeman, co-founder We Act Radio, and Aurelia Williams, activist, organizer, student at Georgia State University, to talk about the significance of the radio, the importance of the medium in which information is disseminated, and the ways in which activists are combining media platforms to amplify their message.

The group also discusses the power of satire to change politics, the internal struggles of the Trump campaign vis-à-vis National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, and whether or not the Democratic Party has shifted too far to the right or too far to the left.

Today's talking points include the alarming number of US dams that are crumbling, most recently the Oroville Dam in California, and the large scale government raids and expulsions of undocumented immigrants.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!