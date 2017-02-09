Creative Ways Activist Oppose Trump; What Happened to the Greens?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Andy Shallal, artist, activist and proprietor of the Washington DC area restaurant, bookstore, performance venue Busboys and Poets and Firas Nasr, Founding Organizer, WERK for Peace to talk about the creative ways activists and organizers are working to protest Donald Trump and the need for cultural resistance.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ben Manski, advocate, scholar, lawyer, and public speaker to talk about the Green Party post-election, the collaboration between socialist and greens, the capitalist orientation of the Democratic Party, and the failed opposition to the Trump Administration's cabinet appointments.

Today's talking points touch on Senator Elizabeth Warren's attempts to read a Coretta Scott King in opposition to Jeff Sessions, continued usage of US and Saudi drones in Yemen, and efforts to roll back oversight on US conflict mineral extraction around the world.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!