Who Will Lead the Resistance: Anarchists, Socialists or Democrats?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Aaron Goggans, Black Lives Matter DC, Anoa Changa, attorney and host of the "the way with Anoa", Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the first two weeks of the Trump administration, the efficacy of anarchist protests, and the loud and proud support of Capitalism by Democratic Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi. The group also talks about the lasting effect of the Occupy Wall St. Movement, the potential of collaboration of progressive policy platforms and the efforts to promote alternative organizational models.

Host Eugene Puryear's talking points touch on the terrible labor practices of Secretary of Labor nominee Andrew Puzdner, the internal wrongdoings of the CIA, and efforts of the Trump Administration to repeal significant parts of Dodd-Frank legislation.

