Protesters Rally Across US in Opposition to Trump's Immigration Orders

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ben Norton, reporter for Alternet to talk about Donald Trump's Executive Orders banning migrants and refugees from 7 countries. The pair discuss the nuances of the Executive Orders and the ramifications of the ban on US foreign policy looking forward and whether or not Trump will sustain the orders after the initial trial period.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Mehmet Deger, President of the Dorval Mosque in Quebec, to talk about the rise of Islamophobia in Canada, the ongoing hate crimes against Muslims, and the tragic shooting that killed 6 last night at a Quebec City Mosque.

In a special third segment Carl Lipscombe, Policy & Legal Manager, Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) talks to host Eugene Puryear about the intersections between civil rights and immigration, the implications of the immigrant restrictions on African immigrants, and what to expect in way of protests and civil disobedience moving forward.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!



