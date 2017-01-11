Will Single Payer Option Unite Republicans and Democrats?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Marcus Ferrell, political strategist, organizer and former African American Outreach Director for Bernie Sanders and Garland Nixon host of "News Views with Garland Nixon" on WPFW 89.3 FM to talk about the Jeff Session's confirmation hearing for Attorney General of the United States and his long-standing history of racist policies.

The group also talks about the commonalities of the Republican and Democratic Parties and how they often find themselves supporting policies that do very little to truly address racism, sexism and classism in America, and the irony they may find bipartisan support for a Single Payer Healthcare program. The group also touches on Barack Obama's last-minute outreach to black voters and the irony of him doing so after the election and why the Republicans will not be able to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Today's monolog covers Los Angeles city officials having to borrow money in the form of government bonds to pay off police misconduct fines, the alarming number of worker's sexual harassed at Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Pudzner's restaurants, and Senator Corey Booker's latest political stunt.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

