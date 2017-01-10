Congressional Hearing, Trump Protests and the Golden Globes

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Anoa Changa, host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about what to expect from the Congressional confirmation hearings of Trump's cabinet picks and the media coverage of Trump vis a vis everything they don't cover.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear is joined by Winnie Wong, Founder of People for Bernie to talk about the connections between the Republican establishment and Donald Trump and the changing character of racism and sexism in the context of the Trump Presidency.

In a special third part Auriela Williams, student at Georgia State and a political and social activist in Atlanta, Sean Blackmon, Stop DC Police Terror Project, and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst join host Eugene Puryear to talk about the protests around Donald Trump's Inauguration, the value of Meryl Streep's rebuke of Donald Trump at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, and the hypocrisy of the US intelligence report on alleged Russian political interference.

