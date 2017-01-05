Justice in Palestine; Efforts Ramp Up to Stop Trump's Agenda

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Richard Becker, author of “Israel, Palestine and US Empire” to talk about the manslaughter conviction of Israeli Solider Sgt. Elor Azaria for killing Palestinian Abdul Fattah al-Sharif and what a Trump Presidency means for Israel.

Benard Simelton, President, Alabama State Conference of the NAACP joins hosts Eugene Puryear to talk about Trump's selection of Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General and the efforts by the NAACP to draw attention to Session's concerning racist past.

In a special third segment show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jeffrey Carr, Cyber-security consultant, author, “Inside Cyber Warfare” and Founder, Suits and Spooks to talk about the alleged Russian Hacking of DNC emails, the state of government espionage, and the difficulty to actually for certain attribute where hacks originate from.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!