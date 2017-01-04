Paving the Way Toward Fascism in 2017

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ben Norton, Journalist, Writer, and Musician and Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analysts to talk about the odd ways in which Donald Trump put an end to GOP efforts to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics and how this may be a sign that the Republican Party is coming apart at the seems.

Later in the show, the group talks about the Democrats complete and utter failure to learn from past mistakes and why NY Senator Chuck Schumer as the Democratic leader in the Senate exemplifies this.

The case of Drexel Professor George Ciccarello-Maher is discussed after right wing trolls attacked the professor after his satirical comments calling for 'white genocide.'

