2016 Year in Review: Black Culture

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Tracye Redd, organizer and activist with BYP 100 DC Chapter, Dane Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman Performance Artist, Playwright, Advocate and the first trans woman of color to publish a book in DC, and Paul Oakley Stovall an actor and activist, he served as National Trip Director for Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential bid, and is currently on the writing staff of the LeBron James comedy, Survivor's Remorse on STARZ network to talk about all things black culture in 2016.

