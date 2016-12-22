Activists Call for Disarming Police and Funding for Black Futures

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Sean Blackmon, with the Stop Police Terror Project in DC and Erin Shields, organizer extraordinaire with BYP-100 to talk about the shifting tactics of the movement for black lives, the varying responses to the efforts of the Fraternal Order of Police, the concerns around Jeff Sessions and his "Blue Lives Matter" stances, and whether or not gun control is ultimately focused on preventing blacks from acquiring arms.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jessica Mason Pieklo, Vice President, Law and the Courts at Rewire.news to talk about the year in review for reproductive rights and what to expect over the next year as more cities and states look to implement their own anti-abortion anti-women legislation.

Today's talking points include the cancerous by products sold by Rex Tillerson and Exxon, the concerns around Education Secretary appointment Betsy Devos's close relationship with Charter Schools, and a look at the efforts to once and for all ban the death penalty in the United States.

