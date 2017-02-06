Yemen: Collusion, Complicity and War Crimes

The war in Yemen has left over thousands of people dead and sparked a humanitarian crisis across the nation. It has turned into a regional conflict with a Saudi-led coalition attempting to wrest control of large parts of the country from Houthi rebels. But with so much human suffering, why has the war received relatively little media coverage?

Liam O’Hare explores the ongoing conflict and the role that Britain is playing in fueling it, with the help of experts such as journalist Peter Oborne, and former UK cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!