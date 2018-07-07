Register
18:29 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Brave New World

    Problems with Going Cashless

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    In many western countries and not only western countries, physical money is being phased out and replaced by the transfer of digital information. We are in a word, going cashless. Is this a good thing? Are there implications of this process that we have not really had time to come to terms with?

    Joining me to talk about this is Professor Steve Keen from the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Kingston in the UK.

    Professor Keen starts off by talking about the many benefits of going cashless: "There are many obvious advantages, you no longer have to carry a physical substance round with you anymore. It started with checkbooks; I haven't signed a check in the last 20 years, now it is no longer necessary to carry coins and cash around. You do not have to hunt for money like you do, for example in the UK, when you want to use a public toilet that costs 50p. Clearly, the convenience is extremely important. Depending on the data system, it is also faster than cash. I have spent quite a lot of time standing in cappuccino lines behind somebody trying to get their card or their phone to work when the mobile systems experience teething problems, but I think the obvious advantage is that it is convenient…"

    "The dangers are that there is cash in your pocket until somebody robs you. However, if you have cash, which is dependent on the internet, and the internet fails, then you do not have cash, and so you are much more dependent on the infrastructure than you are at the moment. There is also the issue of the scale of the transaction, which is something that I feel we do not pay enough attention to. One of the elements present on the internet is the denial of service attack, which may be because of malicious software; the system breaks down and information does not transmit. It would be a very stupid person to say that we will never have a financial panic again, because of the sheer number of people wishing to convert their assets from one form to another. It's quite possible that that could develop a level of transactions which could overload the systems…"

    An example of India is discussed where going cashless went wrong. "It was quite disastrous. Indians had 4 hours to get to the bank and hand over their 500 and 1000-rupee notes, as a decision was made to abolish them….That was a disaster but one thing you have to say about Indian culture is that it is extremely adaptive, and people worked their way around it. A year later, the level of cashless transactions has not particularly risen, but the decision-making process was insane…"

    The question of whether countries whose currencies are not linked to traditional three-dimensional forms of value storing such gold would be in more trouble if their cashless payment systems were to go wrong, is discussed. "I am not a great fan of gold; I see it is a hedge against something going wrong the monetary system. Many cultures in Asia store their wealth in gold and jewelry. In that sense they have a buffer which we don't have in the West because we have become so used to having our money either in the bank or in electronic form, or in the form of assets which will appreciate, so we are not prepared for a sudden shock….So, we could well see a return to commodities as a way to store value just in case the monetary system fails."

    Many other related issues are discussed in this program, however, a conclusion is reached that going cashless is inevitable, but it should be done step by step and that it is necessary to have a fallback unless the internet monetary system fails.

    In next week's program, the increasing power of the banks and governments thanks to the digitization of cash and the possible weaponization of digital systems for geopolitical aims is discussed.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    bank card, Economy, Money, transactions, banks, cashless society, Cash, payment, currency, Steve Keen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse