Register
17:11 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Brave New World

    Is British Culture Accepted in Russia?

    Brave New World
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    Are Russians able to understand the British mindset? Do they want to, and is there a common underlying European base culture which allows them to do this?

    Jonathan Salway, the Director of the Moscow English Theatre (MET) joins the program to talk about this issue.

    Jonathan heads the only English Language Theatre with an English language repertoire in Moscow, and is thus involved, every day, with communicating British culture to Russians. In answer to the question, has British culture had an impact on Russian culture?, Jonathan answers that we perhaps underestimated the depth to which Russians understand us: "I have been here for 7 years and MET has been running for 5. I recently married a Russian. My mother-in-law, back in the Soviet Union, studied Sheridan. Now you have to be a bit specialized to understand Sheridan's work, and she knew it very well. She said: ‘in the Soviet Union we would look at lots of different theatrical works from other countries. They had that, but not necessarily the exposure."

    "One of our first plays that we performed here was ‘Educating Rita,' this is about the class system in Britain, and I was thinking — will this appeal to a Russian audience? It did, they associated with the characters. They had some concept of the class system, they couldn't necessarily determine what one actress was saying in a Liverpudlian accent, but they did understand the essence of what was going on….When we started to rehearse the play we were thinking if we should change the play to make it ‘understandable' to a Russian audience, but in the end we decided to do this as we would do it to a British audience. We could tell that the audience was with us because they got the jokes."

    "…We set off with the idea that we wanted to do contemporary theatre. Partly because many of the companies which come over here, such as the Royal Shakespeare Company, bring, obviously, a lot of more traditional plays, and many are done in great, very innovative ways….I think there is such a body of British playwrights since the 60s and 70s, so we thought, right, we wanted to appeal to a younger audience, and we wanted some of the plays and themes that we perform to have relevance with our audience today. Our second show was ‘Blue Orange' and that was really about race relations, and perceptions of people from different ethnic minorities in Britain. I was thinking — will this have any relevance at all?, and again, it did strike a chord with people. I think they saw that as a very British issue as well, so I think that was an interesting insight for them."

    Most of the members of MET's audiences are people who have studied English, so one could say that they are not the average Russian. "Obviously there are a good number of students, but they are certainly not the majority. There's expats, but they are a minority. The Mayakovsky Theatre where we perform, have been great in promoting our plays; we seem to be picking up a good number of regular theatre goers in Moscow who have a good understanding of English…" Judging by what Jonathan says, It would seem that there is a strong enough European base culture in Russia to make it very possible for Russians to understand British theatre and culture, even though we live on an island.

    "I think there is a great interest in British culture, a desire to learn the language, which I find to be very strong here. Before I came to Moscow I did a lot of touring around the world, and I was surprised to find so many people with an interest in British culture and of course in English. And then you have this immense theater culture here. I would rate Russian culture and history as being one of the most vibrant in the world. I was working in Voronezh a few weeks ago on an international theatre festival, doing some workshops, and there was an Italian there, and he was relating the fact that audiences are difficult to find in Italy, that it is a kind of dying art form. But in Moscow, it seems to me that it's in its heyday…"

    Jonathan also teaches acting to Russia actors and actresses. Here again, there seems to be a cultural overlap. "The Stanislavsky method is still part of a bedrock of teaching acting skills in the UK and the US. That is a Russian method, albeit from a century ago… In Russia, I use techniques from when I rehearsed in England, and from what I learned in drama school. I had one student who had done quite a lot of Russian acting training as well, and he said that there is quite a lot of cross over. One thing I have found here is that Russians tend to have a longer rehearsal period. I don't know if that is something cultural or something economic or practical…. Russians tend to be earnest, they look for the truth, and tap into that emotional side extremely well…"

    Throughout the program, Jonathan stresses that Russians are also Europeans, and that perhaps we have been exaggerating the differences. It is not the same thing as working with an alien culture. "…I know people who have gone to Japan and worked in theater there, and they have said: this is completely different. There is a stereotype that Russians don't have a sense of humor, and perhaps in the street they are like that, but once you cut through it, things are completely different. The recent show we are doing, called ‘Every Brilliant Thing' has a lot of audience participation. We take people from the audience and they shout stuff out, it's a very serious theme — mental illness, it's a comedy on that. I was worried that we wouldn't find anybody here who would volunteer to participate in that way, but from the first performance we did, when that first scene came up, somebody came up. They saw that you are playing with us, so we can play back, we are involved with this… there were particular gags, and they love laughing!.."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    British culture, Russians, English language, culture, Moscow English Theatre (MET), Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse