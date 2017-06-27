Last Call Special

In another eloquent piece of magic the UN delivered a staggering account of how opioids are destroying our society. It’s not the numbers that are really that surprising, rather the tone. As if the people who wrote it did not know that Afghanistan has been increasingly accounting for more and more opium production to the point it is now a monopoly. As if the people who wrote it did not know that the increase in production is directly proportional to the amount of years US, UK, and other troops are stationed there. As if the people who wrote it did not know the consequences of these facts on the “War” on Drugs. In this episode Bill Hicks delivers all the funnies, while Kirstie Douse (Head of Legal Services at Release, the UK's national center of expertise on drugs and drugs law) shares her professional opinion.

