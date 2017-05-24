Budget Cuts are Good

Nothing to see here, folks. Just move along. Never mind the fact that current US administration signed the largest arms deal with Saudi Arabia. Never mind Donald Trump flying into Tel Aviv right after Riyadh and talking “peace” with Benjamin Netanyahu. Never mind the fact that upon his return a massive budget cut for the poor along with the lowering of taxes has been introduced and will now begin to be pushed through Congress courtesy of MSM. Bill Hicks, George Carlin, and Tommy Tiernan deliver the funny, while Michael O’Hanlon (Senior Fellow at the Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence as well as Director of Research for the Foreign Policy program at Brookings Institution) shares his professional opinion.

