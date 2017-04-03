Outsourcing Your Privacy

It finally happened. Don't pretend you didn't see it coming. The recently Congressional Act regarding the end of internet privacy as we know it has made very little waves in MSM. Just a few ripples really. But as we've seen before that doesn't mean it's not important. In fact it's quite the opposite. George Carlin, John Oliver, and Dave Smith deliver the funny, while Dallas Harris (Policy Fellow at Public Knowledge) shares her professional opinion.

