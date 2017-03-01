New Earth Ahoy!

The space agency together with observatories from around the world has announced the discovery of some seemingly Earth-like planets outside of our solar system, a group of rocky globes they're calling 'TRAPPIST-1.' Most of them are the right distance from a star that maybe they could have liquid water on their surfaces. But with Trump, Syria, Fake news… etc. are we really ready for this? Bill Hicks, George Carlin, and Joe Rogan deliver the funny, while Jeremy Lecont (CNRS researcher at the Bordeaux Astrophysics Laboratory) shares his professional opinion.

