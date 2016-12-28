Meshpuha in da House

Last week the international body tasked with building compromise among member states issued a directive condemning the construction of settlements of one of its members that the UN in turn created. Almost like Shelley being angry at Frankenstein for causing nightmares. Naturally, Israel said it is not going to stop and as we learn later – quite the opposite – it is going to intensify the construction of more settlements. Tommy Tiernan, Steve Hughes, and John Oliver deliver the funny, while Anat Ben Nun (Director of Peace Now NGO) shares her professional opinion.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com