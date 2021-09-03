Media Avoid Leaked Phone Call of President Biden

GUEST
Jeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Naftali Bennett Visiting the White House, Religious Fundamentalism, and Gaza
Gareth Porter - Investigative Journalist, Author, and Policy Analyst | The Taliban, Western Media, and Abuses in the US, Military
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jeff Halper about the COVID-19 situation in Israel, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and religious Zionism. Jeff spoke about religious fundamentalism being one of the world's biggest issues. Jeff discussed the recent meeting between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Bennett.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Gareth Porter about the twenty-year war in Afghanistan, the Afghan Army, and the future in Afghanistan. Gareth spoke about the lack of criticism of the Afghan Army, from the mainstream media. Gareth talked about the culture in Afghanistan and the idea of women's rights in the Afghan region.
We also touch upon the fact that mainstream media helps the White House to downplay leaked phone call between Joe Biden and Ashraf Ghani.
