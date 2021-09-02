Hurricane Ida Leaves Many Without Power

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Rep. Markwayne Mullin trying to take a helicopter into Afghanistan as part of a rogue evacuation mission, and two high-level FDA vaccine officials quitting.

GUEST

Mike McCarter - Spokesman for The Greater Idaho Movement | The Greater Idaho Movement, Rural Vs Urban, and People Moving to Idaho

Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Texas Abortion Law, Hurricane Ida, and Margaret Sanger

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Curtis Sliwa, Afghanistan Pull Out Called a Success, and New York Politics

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mike McCarter about the goal of a border realignment, state legislators, and Idaho politics. Mike talked about the 'Greater Idaho Movement' and how the movement got started. Mike discussed the people in these rural counties and the displeasure with the politics of urban politicians.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Elbert Guillory about the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisana, the history of abortion, and Civil Rights. Elbert talked about the Supreme Court and its decision not to hear the Texas abortion case.

Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the New York City mayoral race, Biden's press conference on Afghanistan, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Ted spoke about the trouble Governor Hochul will face in New York politics and the Cuomo supporters left in the New York government. Ted talked about the media avoiding the New York Republican mayoral candidate and the history of Curtis Sliwa.

