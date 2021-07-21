The DOJ Arrests Another Trump Associate on Conspiracy Charges

GUEST
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Mandatory Vaccines in the UK, Petition to Ban UK Vaccine Passports, Censorship, and the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Pentagon Contractors, Rand Paul vs Dr Fauci, and Biden Administration Banning Misinformation
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ian Shilling about the requirement of vaccines for sporting venues, pro-EU groups, and COVID censorship. Ian talked about the British government harming citizens with their COVID policies and talked about the Delta variant. Ian discussed the danger of COVID and compared it to the flu.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Fauci hearing, censorship of COVID discussions, and Rand Paul. Tyler spoke about the argument between Rand Paul and Dr Fauci and Dr Fauci's history in the AIDS epidemic. Tyler discussed the issue of internet censorship and the Biden administration being the administration of censorship.
We also talked about the arrest of Thomas J. Barrack, a billionaire businessman who also happens to be a longtime friend of former US President Donald Trump. Barrack was charged with violating foreign lobbying laws.
