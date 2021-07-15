GOP Infighting and US Media Continue Pandering of the Biden Administration

GUESTS:
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Europe's Relationship with China, Nord Stream 2, and Germany's Relationship with the UK.
Jon Schweppe - Director of Policy and Government Affairs for American Principles Project | Kristi Noem Attacks Rond DeSantis, South Dakota Politics, and Virginia Politics
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about the Obama administration spying on Merkel, Nord Stream 2 completion in August, and Gazprom. Peter spoke about the issues of energy and gas in Germany and the shipment of gas into Germany. Peter talked about the EU digital tax and Janet Yellen in Brussels.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jon Schweppe about Governor Noem on the women's sports bill, banks in South Dakota, and the Virginia Governor race. Jon spoke on the controversy of Kristi Noem attacking conservative media and Ron DeSantis. Jon discussed the Republicans running for governor in New Jersey and Virginia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)