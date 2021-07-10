Biden and Putin Talk About Cyber Hacks and Syria

GUEST
Ami Horowitz - Journalist, Filmmaker, and Director | Embedded in Black Lives Matter Protests, Melina Abdullah, and Abolishing Prisons
Carter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Libertarian Politicians, Critical Theory, and Credentials
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ami Horowitz on his recent documentary on Black Lives Matter, the Marxist ideology in leadership, and BLM politicians elected. Ami talked about his experience in the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and the leadership's goal of abolishing prisons. Ami discussed his interview with Melina Abdullah and her importance in the creation of the Black Lives Matter organization.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carter Laren on the practice of collectivism, Republican failures, and sexuality involved in politics. Carter talked about the war on drugs and socializing consequences. Carter discussed the flexibility in the Libertarian Party. Carter spoke on the issue of censorship and states seeking to ban the entire teaching of critical race theory.
