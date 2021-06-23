United States Seizes Iran's PressTV Website and DOJ Going After Roger Stone

GUEST
Enrique Tarrio - Proud Boys National Chairman | Proud Boys Unconventional Strategies, False Accusations Against Enrique, and Proud Boys Leader
Dr. Bill Honigman - Retired Emergency Room Physician, Activist | Patents, Single-Payer Health Care, and Drug Companies
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Enrique Tarrio on his arrest in Washington DC, character smears, and the January 6th riot. Enrique spoke on the media disinformation around his January 4th arrest and the Justice Department’s investigation into Roger Stone. Enrique discussed the numerous arrests of people who entered the Capitol and Donald Trump’s lack of support for the rioters arrested.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Dr. Bill Honigman on pharmaceutical companies using patents, overpriced pharmaceuticals, and America’s healthcare failures. Dr. Bill talked about the corporate welfare the big pharma companies receive. Dr. Bill spoke on the misconceptions of countries with single-payer healthcare and how America handled COVID19.
