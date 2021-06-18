Was the FBI Involved in the Jan 6th Riots?

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Western Media Hostility, Ambassadors Returning to Both Countries, and Goal of the Summit
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Draconian Prosecution, Agent Provocateurs, and the Possible FBI Involvement on January 6th
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda on the day after the Putin-Biden Summit, the media overshadowing the summit, and Putin’s praise for Biden. Mark spoke on the Biden administration being the ones who requested this summit and how the Kremlin received the summit. Mark talked about the hostility from the western media and Biden’s own Democratic party members.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon on the unlawful prosecution of the participants of the January sixth riot, denial of bail, and President Biden’s lies on the murder of Capitol Police. Tyler discussed the politicization of the January sixth event by the media and Democrat party. Tyler pointed to the FBI focus of Trump supporters while ignoring the ongoing violence by Antifa.
