Putin Points Out Attempts to Disrupt Russia and China's Relationship

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Taiwan reporting the largest incursion yet by the Chinese air force, and Nikki Haley has warned against salvaging the landmark Iran Nuclear Deal.

GUEST

Jonathan Kuttab - Speaker, Writer, Author, and Human Rights Attorney | Israel Flag March, Bibi Netanyahu, and Arab in the Israeli Government for the First Time

Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Media Smears, Foreign Journalists, and Five Eyes Information Sharing

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jonathan Kuttab on Israel’s new coalition government, Jewish institutions, Netanyahu not going away quietly, and the amount of money the US spends on Israel. Jonathan discussed the issues in the government coalition and the future of Netanyahu.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman about the CIA using journalists, Mossad, and the US State Department. Jason spoke on the misconception of 9/11 and the countries involved. Jason talked about America using the British to disseminate disinformation to the American public.

Also, we touch upon President Vladimir Putin's interview with NBC News, where he said "We can see attempts at destroying the relationship between Russia and China".

