Putin Says America is Following the Soviet Union Path

GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | G7, Nord Stream 2, and Gas Prices in Germany
Chris Hedges - Pulitzer Prize Journalist, Author | Espionage Act, Whistleblowers, and NDAA
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on Nord Stream 2, German expectations from the Biden administration, and the German elections. Peter talked about the recent polling of European citizens on the Biden administration and German politicians excited for a return to normal in US politics. Peter spoke on the German minister’s early plans to deliver unusable masks to the homeless and disabled.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Chris Hedges on Daniel Ellsberg and his fight against the government, the Obama administration, and the misuse of the Espionage Act. Chris discussed the history of the Espionage Act and its origins dating back to 1917. Chris spoke on the few times the Espionage Act was used correctly and the nine times the Obama administration abused the Espionage Act.
Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the current strategy of international relations adopted by the United States to the path of the Soviet Union, while speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)