Israeli Security Cabinet Approves Ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower| Ceasefire Announced, US Secret Army, and Iron Dome Defense
Brett Harris - Researcher and PH. D in Physics | Australian Green Party, Henry Jackson Society, and Lack of Journalism into the Magnitsky Act
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter on Hamas standing its ground, Israel unprepared for war with Hezbollah, and AIPAC. Scott discussed the optics of Hamas defending Palestinians and exhausting the Iron Dome defense system. Scott spoke about the article in Newsweek on a secret US Army and the problems in the story itself.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Brett Harris on his backstory into his Browder research, the Magnitsky Act, and Browder’s legal setbacks. Brett talked about the lack of coverage into Bill Browder and his lies in front of government bodies. Brett spoke on the third attempt by Browder to pass the Magnitsky Act in Australia.
