Gaza Runs Out of Fuel, and India Fights Covid

Michelle Witte - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Cooking, Biden Voters, and Gaza
Pat Ryan - AI Warfare Specialist | Steve Bannon, Gamergate, and Silk Road
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Michelle Witte on the Conservatives in America failing to support Palestinians, the Gaza strip, and US military aid to Israel. Michelle spoke on the Progressive wing of Democrats and their stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Pat Ryan on the backstory of gamergate, cryptocurrency, and World of Warcraft gold mining. Pat spoke on his role analyzing 8chan and 4chan. Pat discussed the number of connections Steve Bannon has among Hollywood and Silicon Valley.
