Third Intifada Becoming More Likely and Biden Criticism from Both Sides

Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer, and Political Analyst | Hamas, Targeting Weapons, and Palestinian Deaths
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | CDC Flip-Flopping, Jared Kushner, and Russia
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Robert Inlakesh on the Israel-Palestine situation, Israeli ground troops, and the Gaza strip under attack. Robert talked about the possible ground invasion by Israeli troops and Israel unprepared by defensive attacks by Hamas. Robert spoke on the Gaza strip under bombardment and the constant horror the civilians are living under.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan about President Putin speaking out against violence toward Palestinians, Democrats seeking more tech censorship, and US policy to embolden Israel. Manila talked about the Biden administration unable to convey a clear message on the Israeli bombing of Gaza and Palestinian citizens. Manila discussed the CDC issuing new mask guidelines and Joe Biden’s tweet on masks.
