Colombian Protests Throng Bogota Streets, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, and Republican Realignment

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a massive hack that exposes emails from top Lightfoot officials in Chicago, and Andrew Yang apologizes for pro-Israel tweet after latest deadly clashes.

GUEST

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | One Party Rule, Kamala Harris, and State Corruption

Wyatt Reed - Producer on By Any Means Necessary | Colombia Tax Bill, Third Week of National Strike

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | President Biden, California Politics, and Palestine Oppression by Israel

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon on discrimination, career politicians, and Democrat cities. Tyler discussed the recent news on Liz Cheney and the Republican party realignment. Tyler talked about the corruption of several states in America and the need for term limits to disrupt career politicians.

Lee and John spoke with Wyatt Reed on Wyatt’s coverage of the Colombian protests, and the killing of protestors. Wyatt spoke on the people’s anger towards the government's proposed reforms. Wyatt discussed the protests appearing to continue for days and the lack of negotiations between the government and the national strike committee.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen on the California Governor race, Democrats split on Israel – Palestine, and Andrew Yang. Kim spoke on the lack of support from Christians in America in support of Palestinian Christians. Kim talked about President Biden receiving more money from Pro Israel groups than any other politician.

